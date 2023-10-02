Lucknow reports season's first dengue death

Lucknow, Oct 2 Lucknow has reported its first dengue-related death of the year when a 30-year-old man succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease while undergoing treatment.

The victim initially sought medical attention for symptoms including fever, vomiting, stomach pain, and urinary problems. His journey through hospitals began at Bajrang Hospital and Verma Hospital in Buddheshwar, only to culminate at TS Mishra Medical College and Hospital on September 29, where he breathed his last.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, revealed that a thorough investigation followed the unfortunate demise.

Medical records disclosed a complex medical condition with comorbidities, including Hepatitis B, chronic liver disease, typhoid with septicaemia, and Dengue Shock syndrome.

The death audit committee confirmed the cause of death as Dengue Shock syndrome exacerbated by multiple comorbidities.

Amid this tragedy, authorities and experts are sounding the alarm on dengue prevention.

Citizens are being urged to take immediate action, including removing stagnant water from their homes and workplaces and donning full-sleeved clothing to reduce the risk of mosquito bites until November 15.

As per reports, the state has witnessed over 7,000 cases of dengue, with eight reported deaths. Lucknow, in particular, has recorded around 700 dengue cases this year. On Sunday, Lucknow registered 28 fresh dengue cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor