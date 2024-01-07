Lucknow schools closed till Jan 10 due to cold wave

Lucknow, Jan 7 With the ongoing cold wave intensifying further, schools in Lucknow will now remain closed for students up to Class 8 until January 10, as announced by the district administration.

For schools conducting classes for students from Class 9 to Class 12, the timings will be restricted to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the previous order, schools with classes up to 8 were scheduled to reopen on January 8. However, they will now remain closed until January 10 to provide relief to students up to Class 8.

Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate, stated that it is the school management’s responsibility to make adequate arrangements to protect students from the cold in classrooms.

Schools must ensure the use of heaters in each room. To safeguard students, they should not be made to sit outside or in the open during classes, practicals, or exams, suggested the district magistrate.

The administration has requested the school authorities to relax winter uniform rules considering the cold weather, allowing students to wear warm clothes for protection.

The district magistrate further suggested that, when possible, schools can conduct classes through online mediums. This leave extension is applicable only to students. For teaching and non-teaching staff, decisions will be made by the employer or manager at their discretion.

