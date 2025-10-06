Lucknow Shocker: 20-Year-Old Gaming Addict Kills Mother After She Caught Him Stealing Jewellery to Repay Debts

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his mother after she caught him stealing her jewellery to repay debts from online gaming. The accused, Nikhil Yadav, also known as Golu, was arrested in Fatehpur by a joint team of Lucknow’s PGI police station, surveillance cell, and South Zone crime team. Police recovered stolen gold jewellery and other valuables from him.

According to the reports, Nikhil, who lived in the Kalli area, had become addicted to online gaming. He reportedly lost large sums of money and borrowed heavily through app-based loans on platforms. On October 3, Nikhil’s mother, 45-year-old Reshma Yadav, caught him taking her ornaments. A fight broke out, and police said Nikhil allegedly killed her in panic. He then ransacked the house to make it appear like a robbery. Nikhil later called his father with a false story about an attack by unknown intruders.

According to the reports, postmortem confirmed multiple injuries on the victim’s body. During questioning, Nikhil admitted to the murder. CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped police trace him.

Nikhil has been charged under BNS sections 103 for murder, 238 for destroying evidence and giving false statements, and 315 for misappropriating property belonging to his mother. Further legal proceedings are underway.