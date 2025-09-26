Lucknow Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Partner’s Minor Son, Forcing Surgery

Disturbing case of crime has came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where police arrested man for sexually assaulting his partner's son and forcing him for undergoing surgery of his private parts. This incident has left everyone in shock. The situation came to light when the child ran away and told his father what had happened.

As reported by Jagran, Victims mother who runs clothing business in Saadatganj, had been in relationship with accused identified as Manzoor Hasan a local trader. She reportedly moved in with him along with her son, during which time Hasan is accused of repeatedly abusing the minor. After escaping from accuse, son went to father and narrated horrific incident.

Following which, father said in his complaint that the child was not only sexually exploited but was also forced into a surgical operation on his private parts.

After a complaint was filed, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other related charges. Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Omveer Singh verified that Hasan has been arrested and stated that the investigation is currently underway.