Lucknow tenant booked for assault on landlord’s daughter-in-law

Lucknow, Oct 23 A case of sexual assault has been registered in Lucknow against a tenant and his associates after they tried to disrobe the daughter-in-law of the landlord.

Krishna Nagar SHO Vikram Singh said a case under various sections, including IPC 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) was registered and the police were trying to arrest the accused.

Those named in the case were identified as Anurag Srivastava of Jankipuram, Prateek Singh, Geeta Singh, Nancy and 6-7 unidentified persons.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Anurag and his aides were running a restaurant at the house which is owned by the victim.

The accused had an agreement which ended a few months ago and the miscreants were asked to vacate the premises. The house owner later took possession of the house from where the restaurant was being run.

On Sunday, Anurag along with others reached the house when the house owner was present along with his wife and his daughter-in-law.

It was alleged that the group entered the house forcefully and attempted to take possession of the premises.

The house owner called a police team on the spot.

The policemen intervened in the matter and asked both the parties to reach the police station and show papers of the house to prove their ownership.

“Soon after the policemen left the house, Anurag and his aides again attacked us. They beat my father-in-law and also tore my cloth and molested me while hurling abuses at us. I again called up the police control room and a team reached the scene. However, the attackers ran away before the police arrived. They also threatened to kill us and grab the house in future,” the house-owner’s daughter-in-law said.

