Lucknow: Three Killed in Family Land Dispute In Malihabad

Shocking incident took place in Malihabad, on the outskirts of the city. The victims were identified as Farheen Khan (40), her son Hanzala (15), and Hanzala's uncle Munir Ahmed Khan (50).The accused, identified as Lallan Khan (70) and his son Siraj Khan (25), are absconding. According to police, the dispute arose over the measurement of a piece of land. The two families had been arguing over the land for several months.

On Friday evening, the two families met to discuss the matter. The meeting quickly turned violent, and Lallan Khan and Siraj Khan opened fire on the victims. Farheen Khan and Hanzala were killed on the spot. Munir Ahmed Khan was taken to a hospital, where he died later. Two other people were also injured in the incident. They are being treated in a hospital. Police have registered a case of murder against Lallan Khan and Siraj Khan. A search is on for the accused.