Lucknow to host Army Day Parade for the first time

Lucknow, Dec 15 For the first time, Lucknow will host the grand Army Day Parade in January 2024.

This is only the second time since Independence that the Army Day is being held outside Delhi.

Central Command of the Indian Army, also known as Surya Command, will conduct the 76th Army Day Parade on January 15, 2024, at the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow Cantonment.

Marching contingents from some of the finest regiments of the Indian Army, which include the Garhwal Rifles, Jat Regiment, Bengal Engineers, Sikh Light Infantry, Army Air Defence and Paratroopers, amongst others, will participate in the parade.

During the Parade, gallantry awardees of the Indian Army will also be honoured.

As part of Army Day celebrations, a military display Shaurya Sandhya, will be held at Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow cantonment.

The people of Lucknow will get a first-hand experience of the Indian Army equipment and combat drills which will showcase the skill and valour of soldiers.

The Indian Air Force will also be a part of the parade with a flypast at the event, along with a daredevil display by the motorcycle team of the Indian Army.

Senior civil and military dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

Preparations are in full swing at Surya Command for this grand event. Various activities such as a Know Your Army Festival in Lucknow, military band concerts, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, and other outreach initiatives are also being held across Surya Command to mark this historic event.

Historically, the Army Day Parade used to be held in New Delhi to mark this occasion.

