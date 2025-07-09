Lucknow Tragedy: Doctor Dies After Bike Collides with Stray Horse, Son Critical

A shocking road accident took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where a doctor and a horse died on the spot after a sudden collision. The incident happened late Monday night in the Jindaur area of Rahimabad on Hardoi Road. Dr. Naval Kishore, 52, was riding a two-wheeler with his son when a horse unexpectedly came onto the road. The motorcycle crashed directly into the animal, killing both Dr. Kishore and the horse instantly. The doctor’s son, who was riding pillion, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

According to reports, Dr. Kishore was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. This resulted in a severe head injury that led to his immediate death. He owned a clinic in the Lodhai locality and was well known in the area. On the night of the accident, he had taken his son to a roadside dhaba in Garhi Jindaur for dinner. The mishap occurred while they were returning home. The sudden appearance of the horse on the road took them by surprise, leading to a fatal crash. Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic situation immediately after the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Inspector Anand Kumar Dwivedi from Rahimabad police station reached the scene and took charge. The injured were quickly transported to CHC Malihabad, where doctors declared Dr. Kishore dead on arrival. Given the son’s critical condition, he was immediately admitted to the trauma center for specialized treatment. The incident has raised concerns about stray animals on public roads, especially at night, posing a threat to commuters. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident and efforts are underway to locate the horse’s owner, if any.