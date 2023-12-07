Lucknow University unfurls 103-ft tall Tricolour

Lucknow, Dec 7 A huge national flag, measuring 20 feet in width and 20 feet in height, has been unfurled on a 103-feet mast at the ‘Samvidhan Sthal’ in the Lucknow University (LU) campus.

The Tricolour will remain unfurled round the clock, the second such place in the city after Janeshwar Mishra Park.

The sthal was inaugurated by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also chancellor of the state universities, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India's constitution on Wednesday.

The sthal has been constructed opposite to AP Sen Hall next to the Ambedkar statue.

“According to the flag of code of India, special arrangements have been made by placing halogen flood lights to illuminate the place at night. A team of the LU's public works department has been deputed for its maintenance and security,” said university spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Also, a booklet showcasing the activities and achievements of LU in the academic session 2022-23 and books written by faculty members were released on the occasion.

