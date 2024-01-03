Lucknow's Aryanagar Witnesses Building Collapse, So Far No Casualties Reported

On Wednesday, January 3, an under-construction building in Aryanagar, Lucknow, suffered a collapse, leading to a significant incident. Naka police are presently at the location, actively engaged in efforts to clear the rubble resulting from the collapse. The incident was captured on video, circulating widely on social media platforms, vividly depicting the substantial extent of the damage caused by the building's collapse.

Following the collapse, the immediate aftermath was marked by the emergence of smoke and dust, which enveloped the surrounding area. Manisha Singh, ADCP Central, Lucknow, reported that as of now, no casualties have been reported. It was noted that authorities had received information about a crack developing in the building, prompting the swift evacuation of individuals from the structure.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction building collapsed in Aryanagar of Naka area in Lucknow. Naka police present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jS1AT4Pl2M — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2024

The situation is currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the cause of the collapse and assess any potential risks or damages.