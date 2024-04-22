Lucknow's SGPGI director among 12 Padma Shri recipients from UP

Lucknow, April 22 Prof R.K. Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, is among the 12 recipients of Padma Shri from Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Dhiman said: “I am very happy to know that my work is getting recognised. My work in eradication of Hepatitis C in 22 districts of Punjab, Covid management in Lucknow and starting organ donation campaign by setting up SOTTO has been recognised by the government. This award will inspire me to work harder.”

Babu Ram Yadav, a brass Marori craftsperson from Moradabad, who is being conferred the Padma Shri, said: “My art has won me a great recognition. I am happy about the award.”

He has over six decades of experience in creating intricate brass artefacts using traditional crafting techniques.

Ram Chet Chaudhary, 79, is a Gorakhpur-based retired agricultural scientist who has been awarded the Padma Shri in the science and engineering category. As per his X handle, he is currently working as the chairman of the Participatory Rural Development Foundation, an NGO in Gorakhpur.

He is known for his work in 'Kala Namak' rice promotion. Born on November 8, 1944, he taught in various agricultural universities in India and went on to study in Germany.

His works on agriculture have been published across the world and form part of the curriculum in many Indian agriculture universities. It was on the suggestion of Chaudhary that permission was given to cultivate "black salt rice" in Uttar Pradesh. Seeing its yield and utility, governor Anandiben Patel not only appreciated his idea but also honoured him at Raj Bhawan. "He has served in Pantnagar, Pusa, World Bank, IRRI and the UN," reads his bio on X.

Among other recipients of the Padma Shri from Uttar Pradesh are Khalil Ahmad (art), Naseem Bano (art), Rajaram Jain (literature and education), Gaurav Khanna (sports), Surendra Mohan Mishra (posthumously for art), Radhe Shyam Pareek (medicine), Navjivan Rastogi (literature and education), Godawari Singh (art), Urmila Srivastava (art) and Babu Ram Yadav (art).

