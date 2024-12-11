Ludhiana Woman Dies After Alleged Dowry Harassment; Case Registered Against 12, Including Husband

A married woman in Ludhiana died after allegedly consuming a large quantity of pills following persistent dowry harassment. She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state but succumbed during treatment on Tuesday. The Dehlon police sent her body for a postmortem examination at the civil hospital. The victim’s mother claimed that her daughter faced continuous emotional and physical harassment from her husband and in-laws since her marriage last year.

“They pressured her to bring more dowry and subjected her to relentless torture,” she alleged. On December 8, distressed by ongoing harassment, the woman reportedly consumed a heavy dose of medication. The police registered a case against 12 individuals, including her husband and mother-in-law. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, leading the investigation, confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the accused, who are reportedly absconding.Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president of the Universal Human Rights Organization, urged authorities to arrest the suspects without delay.



