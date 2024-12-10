'Luxurious gym in Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal', Delhi BJP president says AAP chief's loot

New Delhi, Dec 10 After making a series of allegations against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of building a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday posted a video on his X handle purportedly showing the luxurious upgrades at his then official residence at Delhi's 6 Flagstaff Road.

The purported video on X gives a tour of the house and details of the fittings and fixtures.

Sachdeva in his post in Hindi writes (English translation): "We have been telling you the truth about the glass palace of indulgence of the person who calls himself a common man @ArvindKejriwal, today we will show it to you too!"

"He has built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money! Amazing Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi Price! • Marble Granite Lighting → ₹ 1.9 Cr. •Installation-Civil Work → ₹ 1.5 Cr. •Gym/Spa Equipments and Fittings → ₹ 35 Lakh. Total = ₹ 3.75 Cr.", writes the Delhi BJP chief.

While attacking Kejriwal, who is the AAP Convenor, Sachdeva says in the post, "How those who swear on their children and falsely promise not to take government house, car, security are looting the money of Delhi's taxpayers."

Sachdeva claimed that the money spent on splurging the Sheesh Mahal could have helped the common Delhiites.

"Meanwhile, the common man of Delhi, DDA's 34 EWS Flat, or 15 LIG Flat, or, 150 CNG Auto, or 326 E-Rickshaw can buy it! red of corruption Wow Kejriwal!! Nothing else to say!!" he further wrote in the post.

Later speaking to IANS on the video, Sachdeva said, "Corruption is the main issue of this election. We will keep saying again and again that Arvind Kejriwal has looted Delhi in 10 years. Today, we have shown you a video of the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Bathroom and gym, facilities like in a seven-star resort, have been built for Rs 4 crore. This was done by a 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) like Arvind Kejriwal in his own house. Arvind Kejriwal has cheated Delhi. He has looted Delhi in the last ten years. Our fight against corruption will continue."

"The people of Delhi are aware. Delhi is the capital of the country. Everyone knows that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to say that I will live in a two-room flat and will not take a government house or bungalow, how did he arrange for things of luxury for himself. Where did he get the money from? This black money from liquor, which could have been spent on the development of Delhi, he has spent it on his luxury," Said Sachdeva

