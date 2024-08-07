M K Stalin to chair Cabinet meeting on Aug 13 ahead of US visit

Chennai, Aug 7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair a Cabinet meeting on August 13 ahead of his US visit, to scout investments for the state.

The Cabinet meeting on August 13 will start at 11 am in the Tamil Nadu secretariat and is likely to approve some key reforms to attract investment and generate jobs in the state.

The government is all set to provide avenues to the investors of the US and other countries.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is establishing two space parks adjacent to the upcoming spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam.

The Chief Minister’s US visit will begin on August 22 where he will pitch for investments in the space sector, as it’s a booming sector.

The Cabinet will also discuss north-east monsoon preparedness. During the 2023 monsoons, many people died due to rain-related incidents and flooding in certain areas of the state.

The state government is also upset with the Central government for not allocating sufficient funds to Tamil Nadu in the recent Union Budget.

In the past three years, M.K. Stalin had met industrialists in several countries like Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and Spain and invited them to make investments in Tamil Nadu, which he aspired to turn into a ‘US $ One Trillion economy’ by 2030.

In Spain, at an investors’ conclave in Madrid, a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3,440 was signed by various companies with the entities in Tamil Nadu in February this year.

Earlier visits to other countries were also useful in convincing industrialists and business persons to see Tamil Nadu as a potential investment destination.

