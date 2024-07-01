M Venkaiah Naidu Turns 75: PM Modi Extends Greetings to Former Vice President, Says 'He Was on Chair During Abrogation of Article 370'

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu Garu turns 75 today, July 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wish him on his 75th birthday. "I wish him a long and healthy life and also extend my greetings to all his well-wishers," wrote PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi on his official portal 'narendramodi.in' posted a greeting message to ex-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday. In a long message, he also re-assembled the memory of the abrogation of articles 370 and 35(A).

"When the decision to remove Articles 370 and 35(A) was placed on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, it was Venkaiah Garu who was on the Chair. I am sure it was such an emotional moment for him- the young boy who was drawn to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream of a united India was on the Chair when this was finally achieved," PM further wrote.

"This is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service. From his early days in the political arena to his tenure as Vice President, Venkaiah Garu's career exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility," PM's message read.

"His eloquence, wit and steadfast focus on developmental issues have earned him respect across party lines. Venkaiah Garu and I have been associated with each other for decades and I have learnt a lot from him. He loves people. He started as a student activist and preferred to work with the Sangh Parivar because he was inspired by its ideology of 'Nation First'. After stints with RSS and ABVP, he joined and strengthened Jana Sangh and BJP," wrote PM Modi in its note further.

PM Modi also criticized the emergency, imposed in 1975 during the era of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

"He joined the resistance against the Emergency imposed in 1975 and was jailed for inviting Loknayak JP to Andhra Pradesh. His commitment to democracy led him to join the movement against the dismissal of the N T Rama Rao govt by Congress in the mid-1980s," PM mentioned.

"Venkaiah Garu has always been comfortable swimming even against the most formidable tides. In 1978, Andhra Pradesh voted for Congress but he beat the trend and was elected as a young MLA. Five years later, he defied the NTR wave to get re-elected as a BJP MLA, thus paving the way for BJP's growth across the state," PM Modi stated.

All vouch for Venkaiah Garu's oratory skills. He is certainly a wordsmith but he is as much a worksmith. As a young MLA, he distinguished himself as a people's representative and a lawmaker. No less than a stalwart like NTR noted his talent and even wanted him to join his party but Venkaiah Garu refused to give up his core ideology. He went on to play a big role in strengthening BJP in AP. He led the party in the assembly and even became the state BJP chief. Recognising his effort, the BJP leadership appointed him the party's national general secretary, a remarkable achievement for a grassroots worker. He soon rose to become the party president.

In 2000, when Atal ji was keen to induct him in the govt, Venkaiah Garu surprised all by expressing his preference for the ministry of rural development. However, being the son of a farmer who spent his early years in villages, Venkaiah Garu was clear about the choice and was involved in the conception and implementation of 'Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. When the NDA govt was formed in 2014, he handled the crucial portfolios of urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation. It was during his tenure that we launched the important Swachh Bharat Mission.

When I came to Delhi in 2014, I was an outsider and benefited from Venkaiah Garu's insights. He was an effective parliamentary affairs minister - he knew the essence of bipartisanship but at the same time he drew a line when it came to norms and rules.

Nominating him as NDA's vice presidential candidate in 2017 involved a dilemma. Finding his replacement in the govt was tough but at the same time, there was no better candidate for the vice presidency than him. I can never forget the speech he gave when he resigned as minister and MP, recalling his association with the party. It showed his commitment.

Upon becoming Vice President, he undertook various steps that also enhanced the dignity of the office. He was an outstanding chairman of Rajya Sabha.

When the decision to remove Articles 370 and 35(A) were placed on the floor of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Garu was in the chair. It must have been an emotional moment for him, the young boy who was drawn to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream of a united

India was in the chair when this was finally achieved.

Venkaiah Garu is a voracious reader and writer too. In Delhi, he is also known as the person who brought the glorious Telugu culture to the city. His Ugadi and Sankranti programmes are clearly among the most cherished gatherings in town. He loves food and also hosting people.

Even now, Venkaiah Garu has an active public life and calls me on issues he is passionate about as well as important developments. I wish him once again on this milestone. I hope all those who have a passion for public service learn from his life and imbibe those values. It is people like him who make our nation better and more vibrant.