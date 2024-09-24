Maati, Beti, Roti not safe under Hemant raj in Jharkhand, warns Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Godda (Jharkhand), Sep 24 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan here during the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Tuesday, called for the ousting of the current state government.

He said that Jharkhand is under the control of a "dishonest" coalition government.

The JMM, Congress, and RJD have devastated the state over the past five years.

"In the Hemant Soren government, nothing is safe -- Maati, Beti, Roti (neither the soil, nor our daughters, nor our bread). A large number of infiltrators are taking over Jharkhand's land. Will the people of Jharkhand tolerate this? The Hemant Soren government is registering infiltrators in the voter list for electoral gains. If this continues, in 15-20 years, the people of Jharkhand will be displaced from their own land."

Union Minister Chouhan said that previously, 44 per cent of Jharkhand's population was tribal, but now only 28 per cent remains.

He highlighted that Bangladeshi infiltrators are marrying local daughters through deceit to gain power.

"Daughters like Rubika Pahadin are being brutally killed. Doesn't this boil the blood of the people of Jharkhand?" he asked.

Union Minister Chouhan asserted that the BJP is committed to protecting the soil, daughters, and bread of Jharkhand.

Referring to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's 2019 poll promise to provide 500,000 government jobs annually to the youth of Jharkhand, the Union Minister asked whether they had received any jobs.

"The truth is, this government has given the youth shrouds instead of jobs and uniforms. They claimed to prevent paper leaks by shutting down the internet during exams, while the leaks were orchestrated by government brokers."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledged that once the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, orders will be issued to fill 2,87,000 vacant positions.

He promised to create an exam calendar and provide appointment letters to the youth.

Slamming the Jharkhand government's "Maiya Samman Yojana" as an electoral stunt, he said, "As elections approach, they suddenly remember the 'Maiya'. But the mothers and sisters here haven't forgotten that they promised to give Rs 2,000 every month for household expenses. Four years and ten months later, no one has received anything."

The Union Minister assured that under a BJP government, double the amount would be deposited into women's bank accounts, empowering them economically, similar to the 'Ladli Yojana' in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

He also promised that under the BJP government, rice would be purchased at Rs 3,000 per quintal, following Odisha's model.

"PM Modi has pledged to make every sister a lakhpati (millionaire), and our government aims to increase the income of women to over Rs 1 lakh," he concluded.

