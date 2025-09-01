Machia Fort to be developed as pilgrimage site, says Union Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur, Sep 1 Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Monday, visited the historic Machia Fort near Jodhpur in Rajasthan and paid homage to the freedom fighters who were imprisoned and tortured here during the freedom struggle movement.

Bowing before the Kirti Stambh, the Union Minister described the site as a "symbol of sacrifice and resilience".

During his visit, Union Minister Shekhawat held detailed discussions with officials regarding plans to develop Machia Fort into a pilgrimage site dedicated to the memory of freedom fighters.

He also reviewed proposals for developing Machia Biological Park in the second phase to enhance tourism potential.

The Union Minister highlighted the fort's historical significance, saying that Machia Fort, located about 12 km from Jodhpur, was originally built during the princely era but was later converted into a prison by the British.

Freedom fighters from across India were brought here and subjected to severe torture between 1942 and 1943.

Records show that 30 to 32 revolutionaries were transferred from Jodhpur jail to Machia Fort, where they endured brutal treatment for nearly eight months.

Many lost their lives, while others were sentenced to Kala Pani (cellular imprisonment).

Family members were largely denied access, with only rare meetings permitted -- from a distance of ten feet through small windows.

Union Minister Shekhawat said this painful chapter of history must be preserved and honoured.

At present, nearly three lakh tourists visit the fort annually.

The Union Minister also said that although pictures of the freedom fighters are displayed inside the fort, its gates open to the public only twice a year -- on Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26).

With the new development plans, the site will be opened more regularly and equipped with facilities to accommodate larger numbers of visitors, he added.

"Machia Fort will stand not only as a reminder of the sacrifices made for our Independence but also as a centre of inspiration for generations to come," Union Minister Shekhawat said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor