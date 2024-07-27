Machil Encounter: One Indian Army Soldier Killed, Five Others Injured in Gunfight With Terrorists in Kupwara

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, July 27. In a gunfight, five Indian Army soldiers, including a Major-rank officer, sustained injuries, and one army personnel weas martyred.

All injured soldiers were evacuated from the location, but unfortunately, one of them succumbed to their injuries, defence officials confirmed. Further details about the encounter and the identity of the martyred soldier are awaited.

According to the Defence, sources told news agency ANI, Indian Army troops have foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the Line of Control against Indian forces. The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops, including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations.

J&K | Macchal encounter: Five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter. All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/8Yf8hXr0lA — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

Earlier on Saturday, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army informed that one unidentified Pakistani national was killed and two Indian army soldiers were injured in a gunfight in the Macchal Sector.

J&K: Firing between terrorists and Indian Army soldiers has occurred in the Machil sector of Kupwara. One terrorist was killed, and three soldiers were injured. The Indian Army's massive search operation against the terrorists is ongoing in the area https://t.co/VMRcuF1rGdpic.twitter.com/BmONf8bv1L — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2024

"There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.