Madan Rathore to assume charge as Raj BJP President on Saturday

Jaipur, August 3 Newly-appointed Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore will take charge during a grand ceremony here on Saturday.

State BJP co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar said that there is enthusiasm among the BJP workers in the state with Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore becoming the state unit chief, adding that thousands of workers from all over the state will reach the state capital for the ceremony on Saturday.

"Madan Rathore will reach the Jaipur airport from Delhi at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Prominent BJP leaders will welcome him at the airport. Our Yuva Morcha workers will take out a bike rally from the airport to the party office," Rahatkar said.

At 3 p.m., Rathore will hold a meeting with state officials, division in-charges, and co-in-charges which will be followed by a meeting of all the district presidents at 4 p.m.

She said that BJP flags, banners, and hoardings have been put up by the party workers across the city to welcome the new party chief.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Rahatkar, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal, Bhagirath Chaudhary, and BJP Vice President Vasundhara Raje will be present at the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor