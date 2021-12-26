Madani seeks action in Haridwar hate seech, writes to Shah

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 26 Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Commission for Minorities (NCM), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding strict action against the organisers and attendees of the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar last week.

Speakers at the Dharam Sansad allegedly made hate speeches and called for violence against Muslim minorities.

"The government's silence on the issue is extremely harmful for the country. What is going on is a big threat to peace and communal harmony. Therefore, I demand that strict action be taken against the organisers and speakers at the event who made provocative and hate speeches and openly called for genocide of Muslims and urged the entire Hindu community to be armed," Madani wrote.

In his letter, Madani also mentioned the provocative speech made by controversial head priest of the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, Yati Narsinghanand, who had organised the event, which was held from December 16 to 19 at Ved Niketan Dham at Bhopatwala in Haridwar.

After getting a complaint regarding the alleged inflammatory speeches at the event, police, late on Thursday registered an FIR against one named and several unnamed persons under section 153-A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the IPC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor