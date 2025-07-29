Made in India drones and missiles wreaked havoc in Pakistan: PM Modi in Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, July 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Operation Sindoor, in response to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, not only decimated terror camps and factories operating from Pakistani soil but also filled the hearts of terrorists’ masterminds, sitting across the border.

Spotlighting the Armed Forces’ fierce strikes on Pakistan, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor made the world realise India’s indigenously developed missiles and drones and praised the newfound Atmanirbharta in defending the country.

“Made in India drones and missiles wreaked havoc in Pakistan,” PM Modi said and also elaborated on how the technical advancements helped plan precise and targeted attacks, deep inside the enemy's territory.

Joining the debate on Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister described the Pahalgam massacre as the worst form of terrorism, stating that innocent tourists were killed in cold blood after singling them out on the basis of their religion.

“This was a coordinated plan to create communal divide and incite religious unrest, but the country stood united while our Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan’s misadventures,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled his statement, the first after the April 22 attack, where he publicly said that terrorists as well as their masters will be buried in soil and they will get punishment beyond their imagination.

“Our forces were given full operational freedom and through the Operation Sindoor, they took revenge in just 22 minutes over the April 22 attacks,” PM Modi said.

He further said that Pakistan got a whiff of an imminent Indian attack and also tried nuclear blackmail to thwart any assault, but our forces brought them to their knees in just one day.

“The operation came as a nightmare for terror masterminds, as, unlike earlier, today they remain shrouded in fear that Indian forces may come hunting for them,” PM Modi said.

