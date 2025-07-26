“Made-in-India” Weapons Still Keeping Terrorists’ Masters Awake at Night: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that indigenous "Indian-made" weapons played a key role in Operation Sindoor and continue to unsettle those who support terrorism. He was speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, where he also launched a series of development projects. "Today, the Government of India is strongly emphasising Make in India and Mission Manufacturing. You all recently witnessed the power of Make in India during Operation Sindoor. The weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. Weapons made in India are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night," he said.

PM Modi said the government is firmly pushing the 'Make in India' initiative to boost manufacturing and economic growth. He also stressed that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Britain will support the goal of making India the world's third-largest economy. "Today, we are here advancing the vision of a developed Tamil Nadu and a developed India through our efforts. A Free Trade Agreement has been made between Britain and India, which also accelerates this vision. This agreement will also give new strength to India's economy; it will further speed up our pace to become the world's third-largest economy," the Prime Minister said.

"After this FTA agreement, 99% of Indian products sold in Britain will be tax-free. When Indian goods are cheaper in Britain, their demand will increase... The India-Britain FTA will benefit Tamil Nadu's youth, our small industries, MSMEs, and start-ups the most," he added. PM Modi also inaugurated the new terminal at Thoothukudi Airport, built at a cost of Rs 450 crore. The terminal is now expected to handle over 20 lakh passengers a year, compared to the earlier capacity of just 3 lakh."...Today, the inauguration of the new advanced terminal at Thoothukudi Airport is another big step in this direction. This terminal, built at a cost of Rs 450 crore, will now be able to host more than 20 lakh passengers annually, whereas earlier, the annual capacity was only 3 lakh passengers," he said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated two major road projects worth Rs 2,500 crore to improve connectivity with Chennai. He said that better port links will help boost trade, generate jobs, and make life easier for people in the region. "Today, we have also dedicated two major road projects to the people of Tamil Nadu. These roads, built at a cost of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, will connect two major development areas to Chennai... The connectivity of Thoothukudi port has also significantly improved. This will enhance the ease of living in this entire region and open new avenues for trade and employment," he said. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects, including port infrastructure, airport expansion, highway upgrades, rail electrification, and clean energy projects, worth around Rs 4,900 crore.