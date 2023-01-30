Madhvendra Singh appointed first CEO of Gujarat Maritime Cluster

Gujarat Ports Infrastructure Company Limited has appointed Madhvendra Singh as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gujarat Maritime Cluster.

The Gujarat Maritime Cluster (GMC) is the first of its kind Commercial Maritime Cluster in the country aimed at creating a hub for maritime services of international standards. Gujarat Maritime Board established GMC through its subsidiary, Gujarat Ports Infrastructure Company Limited, to provide impetus to the overhauling of the state's and nation's maritime sector by developing an integrated ecosystem of soft services related to the global maritime and shipping industry in line with the concept of 'the sum of the whole is greater than the sum of the individual companies'.

Gujarat Maritime Cluster intends to host a wide array of maritime, shipping and logistics services providers in GIFT City at Gandhinagar. It is the first and only maritime cluster in India at present. Besides serving as a vital platform enabling the regional maritime businesses to put forth their views and interests, one of the biggest strengths of Gujarat Maritime Cluster is that it shall bring together the Industry players, Government, Academia (Gujarat Maritime University), and the Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre, enabling a synergetic collaboration, and accelerating the value creation in the maritime sector. The Cluster has the unique advantage of leveraging the regulatory flexibility which is afforded by the first International Finance Services Centre (IFSC) in the country.

To add to these, Gujarat Ports Infrastructure Company Limited has appointed Madhvendra Singh as the first CEO. "His appointment at the helm of GMC, and his wealth of knowledge and experience, shall aid Gujarat in converting itself into a Global Hub for International Maritime Services by bringing all the relevant stakeholders together by targeting to match and further define the Global Best Practices in the maritime and shipping industry, thus helping in achieving effectiveness and efficiency across all spectrum of the services which shall form an integral part of the Cluster," the company said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

