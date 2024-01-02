Madhya Pradesh: 19 injured after bus overturns due to fog in Raisen district

In the early hours of Tuesday, a speeding private bus overturned due to fog in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, resulting in the injury of nineteen individuals, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition, according to an official statement. The accident took place around 4 am on the Bhopal-Vidisha bypass road.

The bus, with 29 passengers on board, was en route from Indore to Satna when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the dense fog, leading to the overturning of the bus, as stated by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Singh.

Seventeen passengers were administered first aid at the district hospital and discharged, while two seriously injured persons were referred to Bhopal for further treatment, he said. One of the injured passengers, Ankit Dubey, said the bus driver was speeding and driving recklessly.