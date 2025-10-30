Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed After Crane Collapses on Vehicles at Bridge Construction Site in Dhar (Watch Video)

Two people were killed on Thursday after a crane collapsed at an under-construction railway bridge in the Pithampur industrial area of Dhar district. The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in Sector 3 of Pithampur. According to the reports, two cranes were lifting a girder for the Sagour railway bridge from opposite ends when one of them lost balance and fell. The crane crashed onto a Tata Magic and a pickup vehicle passing on the road below.

#WATCH Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Two people have died after a crane fell on a truck at a railway bridge under construction. https://t.co/8WLRz9SY2cpic.twitter.com/MBnnPetxJA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

The heavy structure crushed both vehicles. Both men inside the vehicle died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the site soon after and began clearing the debris to recover the bodies. The deceased were identified as Abhay Kumar and Parmar. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Dhar ASP Parul Belapurkar said the accident occurred during the construction of a railway overbridge on Kuti Road. "During the construction of a railway overbridge on Kuti Road in the Sagar district, a tragic accident occurred where a pickup truck was crushed by a crane, resulting in the death of two individuals inside the truck. The deceased have been identified and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating those involved in the construction of the overbridge. One of the deceased, Abhay Kumar, and the other was Parmar," she said as quoted by ANI.