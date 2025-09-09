Madhya Pradesh: 2 Policemen Suspended Over Obscene Dance with Female Dancers at Birthday Party (Watch Video)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 9, 2025 18:03 IST2025-09-09T18:02:16+5:302025-09-09T18:03:08+5:30

Two police officers from the Civil Lines police station in Datia have been suspended after a video surfaced showing ...

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Policemen Suspended Over Obscene Dance with Female Dancers at Birthday Party (Watch Video) | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Policemen Suspended Over Obscene Dance with Female Dancers at Birthday Party (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Policemen Suspended Over Obscene Dance with Female Dancers at Birthday Party (Watch Video)

Two police officers from the Civil Lines police station in Datia have been suspended after a video surfaced showing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) dancing inappropriately with female dancers at a private party. The video, which went viral on social media, captures the ASI making suggestive gestures while dancing to Bollywood songs at a birthday party held on September 2. The celebration, organized for a constable from the same station, took place at a hotel in Datia and featured professional dancers. Following the video's widespread circulation, Datia's Superintendent of Police (SP), Suraj Verma, swiftly ordered the suspension of both officers.

This incident marks the second controversy involving Madhya Pradesh police in a short period. Earlier, an ASI from the Bhauti police station in Shivpuri was suspended after a reel appeared online showing him dancing with a wanted criminal, Rohit Parihar alias Solid, and a young woman. The video, shared on Instagram, also displayed a beer can on a table while they danced to lyrics about escaping police custody. Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore condemned the ASI's actions, describing them as "unbecoming of service," and initiated a departmental inquiry. Both cases are currently under investigation, with senior police officials suggesting that further disciplinary action could be taken.

 

 

Open in app
Tags :Madhya PradeshDatia