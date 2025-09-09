Madhya Pradesh: 2 Policemen Suspended Over Obscene Dance with Female Dancers at Birthday Party (Watch Video)

Two police officers from the Civil Lines police station in Datia have been suspended after a video surfaced showing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) dancing inappropriately with female dancers at a private party. The video, which went viral on social media, captures the ASI making suggestive gestures while dancing to Bollywood songs at a birthday party held on September 2. The celebration, organized for a constable from the same station, took place at a hotel in Datia and featured professional dancers. Following the video's widespread circulation, Datia's Superintendent of Police (SP), Suraj Verma, swiftly ordered the suspension of both officers.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Constable Rahul Bauddh’s birthday party with dancers goes viral. ASI Sanjeev Gaur present. SP Suraj Kumar suspends them & orders departmental probe. pic.twitter.com/bBDPGwuPSl — Mohd Shadab Khan (@VoxShadabKhan) September 8, 2025

This incident marks the second controversy involving Madhya Pradesh police in a short period. Earlier, an ASI from the Bhauti police station in Shivpuri was suspended after a reel appeared online showing him dancing with a wanted criminal, Rohit Parihar alias Solid, and a young woman. The video, shared on Instagram, also displayed a beer can on a table while they danced to lyrics about escaping police custody. Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore condemned the ASI's actions, describing them as "unbecoming of service," and initiated a departmental inquiry. Both cases are currently under investigation, with senior police officials suggesting that further disciplinary action could be taken.