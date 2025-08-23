Madhya Pradesh: 30 officers trained to empower 3,000 people in Guna’s tribal villages under 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan'

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 23 A three-day training programme under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs concluded in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, marking a significant step towards empowering tribal communities.

The training, organised at Hotel Rajvilas from August 20 to 22, was inaugurated by Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal and Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat, Abhishek Dubey, with the worship of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan—an ambitious national campaign—aims to prepare 20 lakh grassroots leaders, or 'Adi Karmayogis', to deliver essential services and welfare benefits to nearly 10 crore tribal citizens across India. With a vision to integrate tribal communities into the mainstream of development, the programme focuses on strengthening awareness, ensuring last-mile delivery, and fostering leadership at the village level.

In the Guna district, 230 tribal-majority villages have been identified, home to nearly 1.75 lakh tribal residents. To ensure effective implementation, officers from six departments were first trained in Bhopal as master trainers. They, in turn, trained 30 officers and employees from various departments in Guna. These trained officials will now take the mission forward by training 10 villagers each, thereby preparing around 3,000 grassroots leaders to take the message of development deeper into the tribal belts.

Collector Kanyal emphasised the importance of sewa (service) and samarpan (dedication) for the success of the campaign.

“The strength of this initiative lies in its ability to inspire people at the village level to take ownership of change. The focus is not only on delivering schemes but on building awareness and confidence among tribal communities,” he said.

To streamline the effort, CEO Abhishek Dubey has been appointed the nodal officer, while District Coordinator of the Tribal Welfare Department, B. Sisodia, will serve as the nodal department officer.

District Coordinator and Training Nodal Officer B. Sisodia underlined the transformative potential of the campaign.

“We are training people who will themselves become agents of change. Our aim is to ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

Abha Saxena from the Health Department described the initiative as aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“The goal is to ensure that every citizen benefits from every scheme, particularly those in tribal and remote regions. Training will continue so that more people can become part of this movement,” she added.

Dinesh Chandel, Assistant Director of the Women and Child Development Department, echoed the sentiment: “This is not just a scheme; it is a mission to ensure welfare reaches the grassroots. Our responsibility is to work at ground level, shoulder-to-shoulder with the people.”

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has positioned the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan as the world’s largest grassroots tribal leadership programme. Anchored in the values of Sewa, Sankalp, and Samarpan, the initiative is part of the government’s broader vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas.”

It will cover over 1 lakh tribal-dominated villages across 550 districts in 30 States and Union Territories, building on existing flagship programmes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, PM JANMAN, and the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor