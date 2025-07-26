Madhya Pradesh: 4 of Family Die by Suicide After Consuming Sulphas Tablets in Sagar District

Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (July 26, 2025): Four members of a family, including a 45-year-old man and his two teenage children, died by suicide after allegedly consuming Sulphas tablets in Tehar village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. According to the reports, the deceased were identified as Manohar Lodhi, his daughter Shivani aged 18, his son Ankit aged 16 and their grandmother Phulrani Lodhi aged 70. Phulrani and Ankit died on the spot. Shivani died during treatment at a hospital while Manohar Lodhi passed away in an ambulance on the way to Sagar district hospital.

The motive behind the suspected suicide pact is still under investigation. Preliminary information suggests that Manohar’s wife had recently left for her maternal home.

Manohar’s brother Nandram Singh Lodhi reportedly said he heard him vomiting around 3 a.m. and immediately alerted a neighbour. An ambulance was called but Phulrani and Ankit had already died before help arrived. Dr Varsha Kesharwani, who was on duty at Khurai civil hospital, said that four people had consumed Sulphas, PTI reported. Two of them were declared brought dead while Shivani and her father were referred to the district hospital in critical condition. The girl died before she could be shifted. Her father died during transit, the doctor said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525

(With PTI inputs)