Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 3 Injured in Jeep–Motorcycle Collision in Anuppur

Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Five people were killed and three others seriously injured after a jeep collided with a motorcycle in Anuppur district on Monday, August 11, 2025. According to the reports, the speeding jeep hit an oncoming motorcycle before losing control and crashing into a nearby house.

Two motorcyclists died on the spot, along with three passengers in the jeep. The injured were taken to a public hospital for treatment. One of the deceased was from Urtan while four others were residents of Belia.

According to initial reports, the jeep was traveling from Jharia Tola to Belia Chhota when the accident occurred. Police inspected the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. They are gathering more details from local residents.