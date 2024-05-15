Madhya Pradesh Accident: Home Guard Jawan Returning From Poll Duty Killed, Seven Injured After Bus Rams Into Truck in Mandsaur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2024 08:10 AM2024-05-15T08:10:03+5:302024-05-15T08:11:03+5:30
A home guard jawan was killed, and seven others were injured on Tuesday (May 14) when their bus rammed into a stationary truck on Sitamau-Suvasara road, about 65 km from Mandsaur. The jawans were returning after doing duty at polling centres and depositing EVMs at a designated centre.
Polling for the Mandsaur Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh occurred on Monday. Suvasara police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said the bus hit the stationary truck from behind, reported news agency PTI.
Visuals From Accident Site
The deceased home guard was identified as Manoharlal (33), a resident of Rajasthan. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the official said, adding that the bus driver fled the spot after the accident. Further investigation is ongoing.