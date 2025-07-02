Madhya Pradesh Accident: Nine Injured in Car Collision Near Makhan Nagar, Narmadapuram (Watch Video)

Amid the rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, a tragic accident took place in Makhan Nagar in Narmadapuram where two four-wheelers collided. In this accident, fortunately, no one died, but nine people got injured. Following the accident, the injured victims were shifted to hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, out of nine victims, five are seriously injured and are currently taking treatment. The impact of the accident was so hard that the bonnet of both the cars are severely damaged. Authorities will be investigating the cause of accident.

Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh: Two four-wheelers collided in Makhan Nagar, Narmadapuram, injuring nine people. While all were treated at the local health center, five seriously injured victims were referred to the district hospital for further treatment pic.twitter.com/8cCKdP6CNv — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update

Heavy monsoon rainfall and stormy weather are impacting several regions of India. The IMD forecasts active monsoon conditions to continue over Northwest, Central, and East India for the next 6–7 days. Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and western Madhya Pradesh have already experienced intense downpours, and thunderstorms with gusty winds (60–90 km/h) have been reported in multiple states.

A low-pressure area over Jharkhand and an active monsoon trough are expected to trigger further widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the coming days. Detailed region-wise forecasts follow.