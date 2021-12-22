Madhya Pradesh achieves milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses

Published: December 22, 2021

Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.

Till 5:30 PM as per CoWin portal, 9,83,465 vaccination doses were administered in the state. The 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan' in the state is still underway.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

