Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Thackeray and Kamal Nath unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pandhurna

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath jointly inaugurated a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh. During the ceremony, Thackeray expressed his support for Kamal Nath's candidacy for the chief minister's position in Madhya Pradesh.

Thackeray took the opportunity to criticize the BJP-led government, specifically referencing Eknath Shinde as an "illegal chief minister of Maharashtra." He also voiced concerns about inflation.

Aditya Thackeray, in a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), shared about the event, stating, "The equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Pandhurna, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh by former chief minister Kamal Nath today. Attended this ceremony and saluted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by offering a floral wreath," he wrote in Marathi.

In addition to Kamal Nath, the event was attended by his son, MP Nakul Nath, MLA Sunil Kedar, MP Shiv Sena state chief Sunil Sharma, Nagpur Metropolitan Liaison chief Dushyant Chaturvedi, spokesperson Anand Dubey, secretary Suraj Chavan, and local MLA Nilesh Uike.