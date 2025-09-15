Madhya Pradesh awaits PM Modi, gears up for textile revolution

Dhar, Sep 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and to oversee preparations, the state government has appointed senior leaders Tulsi Silavat and Kailash Vijayvargiya as “Ministers-in-Waiting” for the PM's visit.

The official order was issued on Monday, underscoring the significance of the occasion. In a major boost to India’s textile sector, Prime Minister Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the country’s first PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Bhensola village, Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district on September 17, coinciding with his 75th birthday.

The event marks a historic milestone in India’s industrial development and is expected to catalyse economic growth in the tribal-dominated Malwa region.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a series of announcements, including the launch of the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, distribution of sickle cell cards, and promotion of Swadeshi products.

The event will also feature participation from self-help groups, textile entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has been actively promoting Madhya Pradesh as a textile investment hub, recently addressed over 300 industrialists in Kolkata, highlighting the state’s organic cotton production, strategic location, and robust infrastructure.

He emphasised that the Dhar PM Mitra Park is the first of seven parks approved under the Central scheme, and will be a game-changer for India’s textile landscape, generating over 3 lakh employment opportunities.

In a recent meeting with district collectors, Chief Minister Yadav announced that Badnawar will be integrated into the Indore Metropolitan City Area, ensuring access to metropolitan-level amenities.

He directed officials to initiate skill development centers for artisans and weavers across Malwa, and begin planning for housing and accommodation for the incoming workforce.

Connectivity enhancements are also underway.

The Badnawar–Thandla road has been approved by NHAI, and the park will benefit from proximity to the upcoming Ujjain airport (70 km) and Indore International Airport, with existing road links to Ratlam.

With PM Modi’s visit and the launch of PM Mitra Park, Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a national leader in textile manufacturing and inclusive industrial growth.

