Madhya Pradesh bags silver medal for implementation of 'One District-One Product' scheme

Bhopal/New Delhi, July 15 Madhya Pradesh has been awarded the silver medal for impactful implementation of the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme in the state as well as efforts in branding local products, government officials said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presented the award at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ruhi Khan, who is the Deputy Secretary of Industry, Commerce, and Investment Promotion department of Madhya Pradesh government, received the award.

"Recognising the state's exclusivity and effective implementation of the scheme, this recognition honours the impactful implementation of the ODOP scheme in the state, as well as efforts in branding local products, generating employment, and promoting both rural and urban entrepreneurship," the state government said.

Several ODOP products have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, boosting their global demand.

This has improved the livelihoods of artisans and producers, especially in the fields of handicrafts, agriculture, and food processing.

The ODOP scheme in Madhya Pradesh includes products selected for their geographical, biological, natural, or production-specific uniqueness.

The scheme is being implemented across all districts, covering a wide range of products, including green vegetables, millets, handicrafts, handlooms and local tools.

Local artisans and products are receiving special encouragement and support in the state.

As of now, 19 products from various districts have received GI tags, including Chanderi Saree, Bagh Print, Nagpur Orange, Ratlami Sev, Kadaknath Chicken, Chinor Rice, Boutique Print, Stone Craft, Leather Toys, Bell Metal Ware, Maheshwari Saree, etc.

Products from various districts such as high-quality bananas from Burhanpur, aromatic basmati rice from Raisen and Chinor rice from Balaghat are now gaining national and international recognition.

These products are not just enhancing the state's identity but also contributing to economic growth, job creation, and export potential, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said recently.

The ODOP initiative has now become a people-driven movement, with active involvement from artisans, women's self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, startups and local entrepreneurs, the state government said.

The state government has taken multiple steps to elevate these products from local to global -- including product-based training, branding, packaging improvements, digitisation and logistical support for exports.

"Work is ongoing to enhance branding, quality, and packaging, ensuring global recognition for these high-quality products. ODOP is also helping promote tourism through local specialties," it said.

