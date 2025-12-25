Madhya Pradesh becoming growth engine of Viksit Bharat: HM Amit Shah

Gwalior, Dec 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that in the BJP's double-engine government, Madhya Pradesh is becoming the growth engine of Viksit Bharat.

The Union Home Minister said this after inaugurating Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit - 2025 in Gwalior to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and 'Bharat Ratna' late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Before unveiling the mega industrial event, Union Home Minister Shah, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, observed the tableaux of new industrial units worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore to be established in different parts of the state.

On this occasion, the Home Minister offered flowers at ex-PM Vajpayee's photograph to pay homage on his birth anniversary, following which he, along with CM Yadav, lit the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration of the event.

Senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Yadav, and also Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP), Raghavendra Singh, said that a total of 1,118 new industrial units of worth more than Rs two lakh crore are being established.

The development is expected to generate more than five lakh job opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, Raghuvendra Singh said while briefing the event.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister inaugurated the completed projects of worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

On this special occasion, HM Shah also launched the e-Zero FIR facility in Madhya Pradesh. After New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh has become the second state to implement e-zero FIR facility to fight cybercrime in the state.

Later in the day, Home Minister Shah and CM Yadav will visit Rewa to attend a farmers' convention. They will inaugurate a natural farming initiative and inspect Basaman Mama GauAbhyaran, a cow shelter housing 7,000 stray cattle.

Amit Shah arrived in Gwalior on Wednesday night and held a meeting with CM Yadav and other senior BJP leaders during his overnight stay.

