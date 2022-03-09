Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: 11 thousand employment opportunities will be created

Madhya Pradesh government in the budget session said 11 new industrial areas will be developed in the state. In these, more than 11 thousand employment opportunities will be created.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government in budget 2022-23 alloted Rs 3500 crore for MNREGA.

MNREGA is National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (or, NREGA No 42, later renamed as the "Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act" or MGNREGA), is an Indian labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'. This act was passed in 23 August 2005 under the UPA government of Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as Minister, Rural development who presented the bill in the parliament.