Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: 21 thousand crores has been released for cheap electricity

In Madhya Pradesh budget session the government announced to provide cheap electricity for the people of the state. A subsidy of 21 thousand crores has been given for cheap electricity. Irrigation is being done in 42 lakh hectares. The pace of development has increased in rural areas.

Earlier, Finance Minister while addressing the assembly said "The state government has built 3048 km of roads in the state till January 2022. He said that this year the target is to build 4000 km of roads."

The government also released provision of Rs 108 crore in the budget for road construction.