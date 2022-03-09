Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: 2.5 lakhs crores budget is expected this year

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is going to present budget for the financial year 2022-23 today on 9th March. According to the reports it is expected that the budget 2022's size is going to be more than 2.5 lakhs crores. Last year the CM presented a budget of two lakh 41 thousand crore rupees for the state in 2021-22.

This time it is expected that the state government will have a budget of more than 2.5 lakh crore rupees. The most important this time will be the budget for the children.

The highest expectation is about the reduction in VAT on petroleum products. If the government reduces VAT, then petrol and diesel will become cheaper. Along with this, youth have high expectations regarding employment. In such a situation, the government will also emphasize on industrial growth.