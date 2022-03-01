Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Know the date and expected allocations in the Madhya Pradesh budget 2022

The date for presenting the Madhya Pradesh budget 2022 has been announced, the MP government is going to present this year's budget on 8th March. This year's budget is estimated to be around Rs 4000 crore. The budget session of the Vidhan Sabha will start from March 7. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government will lead this year's budget as BJP is the ruling party in the state now.

According to the reports, the government is going to present new tax and allocation in budget 2022. However, the government has improved VAT on petrol and diesel in the state. It is also expected that the government will also look after common people's problem and the government has made preparations for it from now.