Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Know who will get more benefits from the budget 2022-23

The current rulling party in Madhya Pradesh BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to present budget 2022-23 on 8th March. People are eagerly waiting to know this year's budget of the state and what new policies are going to implement in the state.

According to the reports the the unemployed people in the state have high hopes from the government's . The government has promised to provide one lakh jobs every month. From recruitment to government posts to connecting youth with self-employment, the government will make a provision of a large amount for the Uttam Kranti Yojana in the next budget.

Employees also have high expectations from the budget this time. State employees are getting 11% less DA as compared to central employees. Employees have high expectations from the budget on issues related to increasing DA, implementation of old pension and promotion.