Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Medical device park is to be construed at Ujjain

In 2022-23 budget of Madhya Pradesh, the government approved the construction of a medical device park in Ujjain in this budget.

Land will be made available for the industry at affordable rates.

Employment opportunities will increase in the state due to the establishment of industries.

Not only this but an airstrip will be expanded in Singrauli Madhya Pradesh this year.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government in its budget session said "we will start new schemes for agriculture. GI tag will be given to the special products here."

Not only this, the government has made a provision of subsidy of Rs 25000 crore on electricity bill. One lakh 72 thousand crore assistance was given to the farmers.