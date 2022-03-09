Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: New schemes for jobs has been introduced in Madhya Pradesh budget

These are the new schemes announced in the assembly budget session of Madhya Pradesh for jobs.

Tribal Development Corporation will be formed in the state. Provision has been made in the budget for this.

The dividend amount of the tendu patta collectors has been increased. This will create new employment opportunities.

Milk production scheme will be started, a provision of Rs 1050 crore will be made for this in the budget.

Industry parks will be set up at Bagrod and Berasia in Bhopal.

Skill development centers will be launched in the areas of the state.

10 lakh people will get a house this year.

Not only this the government presented a total budget of 2 lakh 79 thousand 237 crores for the year 2022-23. Also no new tax has been imposed.

There is an estimated fiscal deficit of 5 thousand 511 crores for this year.

Compared to last year, 13 percent more revenue collection is expected this time.