Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: New schemes for jobs has been introduced in Madhya Pradesh budget

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 9, 2022 01:03 PM2022-03-09T13:03:14+5:302022-03-09T13:03:22+5:30

These are the new schemes announced in the assembly budget session of Madhya Pradesh for jobs. Tribal Development Corporation ...

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: New schemes for jobs has been introduced in Madhya Pradesh budget | Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: New schemes for jobs has been introduced in Madhya Pradesh budget

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: New schemes for jobs has been introduced in Madhya Pradesh budget

Next

These are the new schemes announced in the assembly budget session of Madhya Pradesh for jobs.

  • Tribal Development Corporation will be formed in the state. Provision has been made in the budget for this.
  •  The dividend amount of the tendu patta collectors has been increased. This will create new employment opportunities.
  • Milk production scheme will be started, a provision of Rs 1050 crore will be made for this in the budget.
  • Industry parks will be set up at Bagrod and Berasia in Bhopal.
  • Skill development centers will be launched in the areas of the state.
  • 10 lakh people will get a house this year.

Not only this the government presented a total budget of 2 lakh 79 thousand 237 crores for the year 2022-23. Also no new tax has been imposed.

There is an estimated fiscal deficit of 5 thousand 511 crores for this year.

Compared to last year, 13 percent more revenue collection is expected this time.

Open in app
Tags :Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022-23