Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Provision of Rs 13.642 crore has been released for health sector

For the welfare of the health sector, government announced an increase in MBBS and Nursing. For child health facilities government announced provision of 27 thousand 792 crores. The government released budget of 13.642 crore proposal for health sector and 26941 crore proposed for asset class.

Earlier, the government has introduced these new methods and schemes for education.

360 new CM Rise Schools will go to open in the state this year.For this, a provision of seven thousand crore rupees has been made in the budget.

A total budget of 12.47 crores in the budget for higher education.

Also the government decided to give Taj Mahal of Bhopal, Govindgarh of Rewa, Rajgarh Palace of Chhatarpur to private investors.