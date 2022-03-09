Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Rs 12.47 crores has been allotted for the education sector

The government has introduced these new methods and schemes for education.

360 new CM Rise Schools will go to open in the state this year.For this, a provision of seven thousand crore rupees has been made in the budget.

A total budget of 12.47 crores in the budget for higher education.

Also the government decided to give Taj Mahal of Bhopal, Govindgarh of Rewa, Rajgarh Palace of Chhatarpur to private investors.

Meanwhile, the government presented a total budget of 2 lakh 79 thousand 237 crores for the year 2022-23. Also no new tax has been imposed.

There is an estimated fiscal deficit of 5 thousand 511 crores for this year.

Compared to last year, 13 percent more revenue collection is expected this time.