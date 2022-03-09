Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Rs 3500 crore has been allotted for MNREGA

Madhya Pradesh government in budget 2022-23 alloted Rs 3500 crore for MNREGA.

MNREGA is National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (or, NREGA No 42, later renamed as the "Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act" or MGNREGA), is an Indian labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'. This act was passed in 23 August 2005 under the UPA government of Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as Minister, Rural development who presented the bill in the parliament.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh, the government approved the construction of a medical device park in Ujjain in this budget.

Land will be made available for the industry at affordable rates.

Employment opportunities will increase in the state due to the establishment of industries.

Not only this but an airstrip will be expanded in Singrauli Madhya Pradesh this year.