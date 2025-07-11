Madhya Pradesh: Buffalo Climbs Roof to Escape Rains in Singrauli; Crane Used for Rescue (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall from past few days due to which people including animals are suffering. In a bizarre incidence in order to save herself from rains buffalo was spotted on the roof top of Dadar Village in Singrauli district. This incident took place on July 10 (Thursday) around 7pm when the owner of buffalo found out that it was mysteriously standing on his roof, presumably to escape the rain and mud.

Buffalo 🦬 on building 🏫 terrace



Hydraulic crane was finally used to bring down the Buffalo 🦬



Location: Dadar village of Madhya Pradesh Singrauli district.pic.twitter.com/PcjSzvr1CJ — narne kumar06 (@narne_kumar06) July 11, 2025

Also Read: Surat Tragedy: Three of Family Die in Sleep After Inhaling Smoke From Generator in Bhatha

People present at site tried to rescue the buffalo, but she refused to comedown which made family to call the police. The police couldn't handle it, so they had to call in a crane. The exciting rescue attracted a huge crowd, and videos of it have gone viral online.