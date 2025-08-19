Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves five new Ayurvedic colleges

Bhopal, Aug 19 In a major push to expand public healthcare infrastructure and medical education, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of five new Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and Wellness Centres across the state.

The Ayurvedic colleges will come up in Narmadapuram, Morena, Balaghat, Shahdol and Sagar—ensuring that each division in the state now hosts one such institution, said Urban Development Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The move is aimed at strengthening Ayurveda-based healthcare and boosting the wellness industry. A total of 1,570 posts have been sanctioned for these colleges, including 715 regular and 855 outsourced positions.

The project will be funded under the National AYUSH Mission, with a total allocation of Rs 350 crore, Rs 70 crore for each college—shared in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state government. Each campus will feature a college building, a 100-bed hospital, hostels for boys and girls, residential quarters for staff, and a pharmacy building, all designed to meet prescribed standards.

In a parallel development, the Cabinet also approved the creation of a Department of Endocrinology at GMC Bhopal, aimed at enhancing super-speciality services in the state. The new department will focus on the diagnosis and treatment of hormonal disorders, while also expanding opportunities for medical research and innovation in endocrinology, said the minister.

Twenty new posts have been sanctioned for the department, including one Professor, one Associate Professor, two Senior Residents, two Junior Residents, two Senior Nursing Officers, and twelve Nursing Officers. Additionally, one dietician will be appointed on an outsourced basis to support patient care.

Officials said the twin approvals reflect the government’s commitment to diversifying healthcare delivery, integrating traditional and modern systems of medicine, and improving access to specialised treatment across Madhya Pradesh. Both initiatives are expected to generate employment, enhance medical education, and improve public health outcomes in underserved regions.

The state has made provisions for Rs 23,535 crore for health services in its 2025-26 budget.

