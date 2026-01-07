Madhya Pradesh capable to share 40 pc budget for ‘G RAM G’ scheme: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 7 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the state government has implemented the ‘VB-G RAM G’ scheme introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government following a heated debate in the Parliament earlier in December last year.

Chief Minister Yadav stated the Madhya Pradesh government is well capable to share the 40 per cent financial allocation to implement the scheme on ground. “The Centre has made a provision of 60/40 ratio for financial allocation under this scheme, and the Madhya Pradesh government is capable to contribute 40 per cent financial allocation,” the CM said.

Addressing a press conference at state BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in terms of area and also a rich agriculture area. “This scheme will provide employment to people and the development will take place, especially in rural area.”

He stated that earlier there were many confusions especially on fund allocation between the Centre and the States, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has made things very clear that the Centre and State will share 60/40 ratio fund allocation.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations on renaming the ‘MGNAREGA’ into the ‘VB-G RAM G’, the Chief Minister stated that BJP government has renamed the scheme with a vision of development. “Raising questions is the opposition’s job and we are ready to welcome their positive suggestions to implement the scheme on ground in Madhya Pradesh. This is not the first time when this scheme was renamed,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Hemant Kahndelwal alleged that the Opposition misleading the people with “incorrect” and “baseless” facts about the new Act, stating that 50 per cent work would be decided by the Grampanchayats.

“This new Act clearly mentions that up to 50 per cent work under the G RAM G scheme will be decided by the Grampanchayats, hence there should be no confusion in it. They (Congress) are trying to mislead the people but things are very clear and people understand it,” Khandewal added.

Notably, after getting mandatory approval from the President, ‘Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that replaced age-old MGNREGA, has been implemented with a new rural employment policy.

The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery.

The leaders of the ruling BJP have maintained that the new scheme will strengthen income security for rural households, modernises governance and accountability, and links wage employment with the creation of durable and productive rural assets. With this Act, the government aims to lay the foundation for a prosperous and resilient rural India.

