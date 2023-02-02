Madhya Pradesh clinches all four gold medals in water sports at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Madhya Pradesh has made history by clinching all the four gold medals in the water sports Canoeing and Kayaking at Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022, which was held at Upper Lake area in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh's Nitin Verma bagged the first medal for the state with a gold medal in water sports which included in the KIYG for the first time. Nitin won the gold in Kayaking's K-1 1000m event with a timing of 4.21.185 minutes. On the other hand, Harshvardhan Shekhawat of Rajasthan won the silver with a timing of 4.28.520 minutes while T. Gasepam of Odisha won the bronze with a timing of 4.30.430 minutes.

Verma then won the gold medal in Kayaking's K-2 1000 m event along with Rimson Mairembam. The team won the first medal as well as the first gold in the KIYG 2022 with a timing of 3.54.965 minutes. Odisha's Irom Singh and T Gasepam won the silver with a timing of 3.55.640 min and Kunal and Mahender Singh of Telangana won the bronze with a timing of 4.12.350 min.

After that Madhya Pradesh's Devender Singh and Neeraj Verma won Gold medal in Canoeing's C-2 1000 m event with a timing of 4.18.015 minutes. On the other hand, Telangana's Abhay and Pradeep Kumar won silver with a timing of 4.25.590 minutes, while Odisha's Singham Singh and Parenbam Singh won bronze with a timing of 4.31.920 minutes.

Besides, Neeraj Verma also won the gold medal of Canoeing C-1 1000 m event. Neeraj finished first with a timing of 4.54.600 minutes while Ningthoujam Singh of Karnataka won the silver with a timing of 4.55.170 minutes and Amit Kumar of Telangana won the bronze with a timing of 5.09.215 minutes.

Women's and men's basketball teams of Madhya Pradesh had doubled the happiness of the state after winning the match against Karnataka and Punjab respectively, which was held in Indore on Wednesday.

MP women's team defeated Karnataka by 71-59 points in the Group-A match. MP's Ananya Maheshwari scored 21 points while captain Oshin Singh contributed 19 points in the match. On the other hand, in the men's group match, Madhya Pradesh beat Punjab by 80-62. MP team captain Som Pratap Singh Tomar was the top scorer for MP with 22 points while Vikas Sharma scored 15 and Bhagat Singh scored 14 points in the match.

( With inputs from ANI )

